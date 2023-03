Fire causes building to partially collapse in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a fire in Portage Park.

Emergency crews were called to White Star Cleaners at 5401 West Montrose Avenue where there has been a partial collapse.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at White Star Cleaners at 5401 W. Montrose hose down remaining hotspots. No injuries reported in the blaze that caused heavy damage to the business. Montrose is closed Linder to Lockwood. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/qF0GwoL24L — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) March 2, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is expected on Montrose Avenue.

This is a developing story.