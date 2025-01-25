Watch CBS News
Fire crews battle house fire in South Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Flames and smoke were seen pouring from the home near 83rd and Brandon Avenue around 7 a.m.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames. The roof was left charred, and part of it caved in.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

