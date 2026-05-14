Fire blasts through building in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood

A fire sent a massive surge of smoke blasting skyward in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Thursday.

The Chicago Fire Department reported the fire at 2601 W. Pope John Paul II Dr. at 12:59 p.m.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional equipment and manpower.

The fire sent smoke blasting into the air, as seen in a Chicago Fire Department photo. Smoke from the fire could be seen from CBS Skywatch some distance away.

Chicago Fire Department

CBS

The squat building at the southwest corner of Pope John Paul II Drive and Rockwell Street appears to be composed of a storefront on the ground floor, along with apartments.

A Google Street View image from July 2025 shows what appears to be a vacant storefront with the words, "No mas" — Spanish for "no more" — sprayed on the window. Old bicycles and other items are seen along the parkway nearby.

In photos provided b by the Fire Department, items including an old lawnmower and an old couch are seen behind the damaged building.

Chicago Fire Department

Chicago Fire Department

Chicago Fire Department

Dispatch reports indicated a hoarding situation at the building. The Fire Department would not confirm this information.

There was no immediate information on whether there were injuries.

The building where the fire broke out is right across the street from James Shields Elementary School.

Between Kedzie and Western avenues, Pope John Paul II Drive is the official name for what is otherwise 43rd Street. The street name commemorates Pope John Paul II and his visit to Chicago in the fall of 1979.