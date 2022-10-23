Extra alarm fire cause delays on CTA Green Line, buses in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fire crews responded to an extra-alarm fire near a CTA Green Line track Sunday morning in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Officials said the 2-11 alarm fire happened at 47th & Prairie just before noon. They say all of their members were out of the building and no injuries were reported.

2-11 Alarm at 47th & Prairie has multiple lines; all members are out of the building (fighting the fire defensively); no injuries; no further info. 0 pic.twitter.com/LJLFIDOUUO — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 23, 2022

Green Line trains and bus services are experiencing delays and rerouting as a result of the fire. Green Line service between Roosevelt and 63rd Terminals has been temporarily suspended, according to CTA.

[Station(s) Bypassed] Green Line trains are running, but not stopping at 47th due to a fire near the tracks. — cta (@cta) October 23, 2022

[Minor Delays / Reroute] 47th buses are temporarily rerouted via 47th,State, 51,King,and 47th due to, street blockage near 47th/ Prairie. — cta (@cta) October 23, 2022

[Service Disruption / Major Delays] Green Line service experiencing delays due a fire nr the tracks at 47th; limited srvc via train shuttle avail btwn 35th-Bronzville-IIT & 63rd street Terminals. More: https://t.co/eVElJGvLga — cta (@cta) October 23, 2022

[Service Disruption] Green Ln srvc has been temporarily suspended btwn Roosevelt and 63rd Terminals due to fire department activity at 47th. Shuttle bus Roosevelt to 63rd Terminals. More: https://t.co/eVElJGvLga — cta (@cta) October 23, 2022

CTA is offering shuttle bus services and advising riders to seek alternate bus routes and lines.

The fire was struck out around 12:46 p.m., officials say. Information as to what started the fire have not been determined.

The 2-11 Alarm has been struck out; no injuries; cause undetermined. pic.twitter.com/jyLrK3G29p — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 23, 2022

Riders can visit transitchicago.com for service updates.