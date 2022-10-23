Extra alarm fire cause delays on CTA Green Line, buses in Bronzeville
CHICAGO (CBS) – Fire crews responded to an extra-alarm fire near a CTA Green Line track Sunday morning in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Officials said the 2-11 alarm fire happened at 47th & Prairie just before noon. They say all of their members were out of the building and no injuries were reported.
Green Line trains and bus services are experiencing delays and rerouting as a result of the fire. Green Line service between Roosevelt and 63rd Terminals has been temporarily suspended, according to CTA.
CTA is offering shuttle bus services and advising riders to seek alternate bus routes and lines.
The fire was struck out around 12:46 p.m., officials say. Information as to what started the fire have not been determined.
Riders can visit transitchicago.com for service updates.
