Fire breaks out on roof of DePaul University Student Center

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

A fire broke out on the roof of the DePaul University Student Center Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were spotted in the late afternoon with a tower ladder on the roof of the building, at 2250 N. Sheffield Ave.

Sources said roofers were working on the roof of the building when something went wrong.

The fire was caught before it got serious, and there was no interior damage and no injuries, sources said.

The DePaul Student Center was completed in December 2001 and was opened the following month. It was built on the former site of the DePaul Alumni Hall.

