Investigation underway after fire breaks out at assisted living facility in Humboldt Park
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an assisted living facility in Humboldt Park on Saturday afternoon.
The fire started around 5 p.m. at the Las Moradas Apartments in the 1300 block of North California Avenue.
City officials as the fire started on the third floor of the six-story building.
The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
Investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing.