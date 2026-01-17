Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after fire breaks out at assisted living facility in Humboldt Park

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an assisted living facility in Humboldt Park on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started around 5 p.m. at the Las Moradas Apartments in the 1300 block of North California Avenue.

City officials as the fire started on the third floor of the six-story building.

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. 

Investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing. 

