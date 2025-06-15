Watch CBS News
Fire blasts through roof of condo building in Chicago's South Loop

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington,
Steffanie Dupree

/ CBS Chicago

A fire broke out Sunday evening at a residential building in Chicago's South Loop.

Video from Citizen app taken before dusk showed flames shooting from the roof of the condo building at 1845 S. State St.

The condo building where the fire broke out is a relatively new building — a Redfin real estate listing says it was constructed in 2014.

As of Sunday night, there were no reports of injuries — and there was also no word on the extent of the damage.

