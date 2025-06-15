Fire blasts through roof of condo building in Chicago's South Loop

A fire broke out Sunday evening at a residential building in Chicago's South Loop.

Video from Citizen app taken before dusk showed flames shooting from the roof of the condo building at 1845 S. State St.

The condo building where the fire broke out is a relatively new building — a Redfin real estate listing says it was constructed in 2014.

As of Sunday night, there were no reports of injuries — and there was also no word on the extent of the damage.