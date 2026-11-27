Skokie fire crews, along with neighboring departments, responded to a fire at an auto body shop in Skokie, Illinois, Friday evening.

Fire officials said crews responded at the Gerber Collision and Glass at 8250 Skokie Blvd just before 6 p.m.

Officials said crews found a car on fire in a spray paint booth inside the shop.

The fire was upgraded to a box alarm fire, which led to neighboring departments being brought in to assist, officials said.

It took about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

No Injuries were reported.

It is unclear how much in damage the fire caused.