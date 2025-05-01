Fire blasts through apartment house in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

A fire swept through am apartment house in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday evening.

Video from the scene showed flames were seen blasting through the windows of the multi-family apartment house at 4754 S. Ada St. Other video showed the building erupting in raging plumes of flames.

Citizen App

The house that caught fire was a worker's cottage-style structure with a stairway in front leading to two units stacked on top of each other. A Google Street View image from a few years ago showed the blue siding on the house in good repair, but the doors and some of the windows boarded up.

At last check, firefighters were searching all three floors of the structure for anyone inside.

It was not immediately learned if anyone was injured.