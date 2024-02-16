Fire rips through apartment building in west Chicago suburbs

Fire breaks out in west suburban Chicago apartment building

Fire breaks out in west suburban Chicago apartment building

Fire breaks out in west suburban Chicago apartment building

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out in a four-story apartment building in west suburban Cicero Friday night.

Initial reports said people were trapped in the burning building at 21st Street and 51st Avenue.

But CBS 2 is told everyone ultimately made it out safely.

A neighbor told CBS 2 the fire broke out on the third floor.

There was no word on the cause of the fire, and information from the Cicero fire and police departments was not immediately available.