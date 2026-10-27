Fire breaks out in apartment building in Chicago's South Austin community

A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in an apartment building in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The Chicago Fire Department reported that a still-and-box alarm was raised for additional equipment and manpower for the fire in the building in the 200 block of South Central Avenue.

A photo shared by the Fire Department did not show any flames, but did show windows blown out on third- and fourth-story units.

Chicago Fire Department

Real estate listings indicate that the building includes both rental units and condos.

Information about injuries and a cause for the fire was not immediately available.