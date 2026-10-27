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Fire breaks out in apartment building in Chicago's South Austin community

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

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A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in an apartment building in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The Chicago Fire Department reported that a still-and-box alarm was raised for additional equipment and manpower for the fire in the building in the 200 block of South Central Avenue.

A photo shared by the Fire Department did not show any flames, but did show windows blown out on third- and fourth-story units.

central-ave-fire.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

Real estate listings indicate that the building includes both rental units and condos.

Information about injuries and a cause for the fire was not immediately available.

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