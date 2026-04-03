Fighting Illini fans turn Indianapolis into sea of blue and orange for Final Four

Illinois is back in the Final Four for the first time since 2005, and Fighting Illini fans are pumped. Indianapolis feels more like Urbana because of how many Illini fans have traveled there for the big game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

There's been a sea of orange of blue around downtown Indianapolis. While three other teams – Uconn, Michigan, and Arizona – are playing in the Final Four, Illini fans are out in force.

According to SeatGeek, 48% of the tickets sold for the Final Four were purchased by Illinois fans.

University of Illinois senior Chloe Wolk and her friends drove to Indianapolis from Champaign starting at 5 a.m. Friday, even though they don't have tickets for the game.

"No sleep. We're going to cheer for our team. We're going to do anything to make this happen to be able to go to the national championship, and if that means waking up early and getting no sleep tomorrow, we're waking up even earlier to get to the bar so we can get a good spot," said University of Illinois senior Chloe Wolk.

Members of the Marching Illini band will get a front row seat to Saturday's big game

"It's a lot of fun. I don't know much about basketball, but I'm here to support and play for them," said trumpet player Genna Mack.

Considering Illinois has never brought home the championship trophy, and it's been 21 years since the Illini advanced to the Final Four, those who bleed orange and blue have no option but to show up and show out.

"It's special, because I'm a U of I grad. I played football for U of I in 1994, when I graduated, and so I just wanted to come back and show the orange and blue Illini pride," said Illinois alum Aaron Shelby.

No matter where they came from, Illinois fans are taking over Indianapolis, hoping to see them go all the way to the NCAA title, even some Illini fans from Indiana who finally feel at home.

Connor Bolin was born and lives in Bloomington – home to Indiana University – but is an Illini fan through-and-through.

"It's bigger than a city, man. It runs deeper than that," he said.

"I raised him right. I went to Champaign," said his father, Rick.