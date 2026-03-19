Fighting Illini fans counting down to tipoff of NCAA tournament

Fighting Illini fans are counting down to the tipoff of the team's Thursday night matchup against Penn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Some fans have been watching March Madness all day at Joe's on Weed Street, including a table of ladies who've taken tradition to the next level.

At the start of a tournament that's bound to bust plenty of brackets, there's one safe bet. Teri Kieffer, Amber Daugherty and Jaimie Levey will be the first ones in and last ones out at Joe's. It's a given on gameday.

"There's no better day of the year than just being able to sit here and just watch college basketball all day," Kieffer said.

The three ladies are at Joes for the Fighting Illini every year since 2001, when the friends were fresh out of college.

"We've been coming here for 25 years to do this," Kieffer said. "We would come here to watch the games because this is the big Illini game watch."

It's more than a tradition. It's a league: the Illini Basketball Drinking Association.

The IBDA, as they call it, has five core members. They meet at Joe's for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"Even after moving away, we still come back for these two days. It's like Christmas," Kieffer said.

Kieffer and Levey are bridesmaids for Daugherty's wedding.

"The third one's on her way. But it's amazing," Daugherty said.

"Sports, especially March Madness, like the euphoria of winning this type of stuff, there's nothing like it. So you just want to share it with your friends," Levey said.

In 25 years, they've also made it to 20 Final Fours.

"One time, Illinois was with us – St. Louis 2005 – and it was amazing," Kieffer said.

Forever Illini fans and best friends, the IBDA are in a league of their own.

"We love each other and we're the core of it, but we love to spread it and share it with everyone, because it's just so much fun," Kieffer said.

The ladies are serious basketball fans, and they watch every game of the tournament.

They even printed out and laminated the TV schedule.