Fight at South Side Chicago shopping center leaves security guard shot dead

Fight at South Side Chicago shopping center ends with security guard being shot dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a shopping center in the Chatham neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, and ended with a security guard being shot to death.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, employees that work at the shopping center at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue said the 53-year-old security guard gave his life to protect others.

"The security officer, you know, he was known by many – very friendly; would say hello to us all the time before we started our shifts," said China Brown, who works at the shopping center, "and it's kind of sad knowing that we lost a really good person today."

Brown was working her normal shift when she heard gunshots around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Her colleagues counted eight rounds.

"Imagine doing your daily job, and then just hear gunshots out of nowhere," said Jirah Tankson, who works at the shopping center.

Brown and her colleagues ducked when the shots rang out.

"We just heard the gunshots, and like everybody was trying to get down, but we didn't know where they was coming from or where they was flying from," said Tankson.

The employees later ran outside to find the 53-year-old man on the ground.

"He was on the ground. He had an open wound to his head," Brown said. "It was terrible."

They recognized him as the security guard they see every day – assigned to protect the DTLR a few doors down.

"He would keep you protected no matter where you were," said Brown. "If you were in the Magic Bails, he would just, you know, make sure, you know, you knew he was there."

Police reported the victim got into a quarrel with three men and a woman. It is not clear what the quarrel was about.

Police said one man pulled out a gun and shot the victim three times. He was in critical condition when he was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, before he died.

"He clocked in - he had no idea he was going to be losing his life today," said Brown.

Police late Wednesday were still looking for the attackers, who they say drove off in a gray sedan.