Groundbreaking for new affordable housing in East Garfield Park happening Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot that's been vacant for decades in East Garfield Park will get new life starting Wednesday.

A groundbreaking will start the work on a new affordable housing development called Fifth City Commons - in honor of the Fifth City neighborhood.

The first phase of the project includes 43 energy-efficient apartments.

A second phase will bring about 30 more units.

Fifth City Commons will revitalize vacant lots near marshall metropolitan high school, within walking distance of the Kedzie stops on the CTA's Blue and Green Lines.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend Wednesday's groundbreaking.