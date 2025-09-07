Fiesta's Patrias Parade held in downtown Aurora despite fears of immigration crackdown

The pride and culture of Aurora's Latino community were on full display for the Fiesta's Patrias parade.

People who attended the event said celebrating their heritage is more important than ever.

For the first time since 2019, the Fiestas Patrias Parade returned to downtown Aurora—bringing music and dancing, with people marching, horses trotting, and cars on four wheels or sometimes two.

"A mí me gusta el carro, el carro más así azul que levanto las ruedas," Jeremy said.

Jeremy said he likes the lowriders. He was out at the celebration with his mother, Valeria.

"Ahorita como está la situación, es más significativo que hagan esto," Valeria said.

She said given how the situation is now with concerns of an immigration enforcement crackdown in Chicagoland weighing on the community, it's more important that events like this are held.

The city of Aurora released a statement days before Fiestas Patrias, saying it "reaffirmed its commitment to its immigrant community … with a priority of providing a safe celebration for all."

"It does feel sad," Margarita Flores said. "I wish there were more people out here, but I understand the fear."

Flores, along with Nancy Martinez, echoed that sentiment, as they notice what they say is a drop in attendance for the parade.

"Absolutely, making sure that we're out here representing for those that maybe are scared or don't have the ability to do so," Martinez said.

"Very excited, very happy," Danna Solano said.

Solano and her father, Javier, said they hope the city coming together to celebrate Hispanic heritage and culture sends a message.

"It says diversity is what makes us strong," Javier said.

So, the whole community can thrive.

"We're happy, and we just gotta come out and not be scared," he said.