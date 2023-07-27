Fiesta Del Sol kicks off Thursday afternoon in Pilsen
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to get ready to party!
Fiesta Del Sol kicks off with a special reception celebrating college-bound students.
The Pilsen Neighbors Community Council is awarding 43 scholarships.
Each recipient gets $1,500 to help pay for college.
The largest Latino festival of its kind in the country starts Thursday at 3 p.m. on Cermak from Ashland to Morgan.
There will be live music, food, a soccer tournament, art exhibits, carnival rides, and more fun for the kids.
It's free and runs through Sunday.
