Fiesta Del Sol kicks off Thursday afternoon in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to get ready to party!

Fiesta Del Sol kicks off with a special reception celebrating college-bound students.

The Pilsen Neighbors Community Council is awarding 43 scholarships.

Each recipient gets $1,500 to help pay for college.

The largest Latino festival of its kind in the country starts Thursday at 3 p.m. on Cermak from Ashland to Morgan.

There will be live music, food, a soccer tournament, art exhibits, carnival rides, and more fun for the kids.

It's free and runs through Sunday.