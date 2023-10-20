Bears rule out QB Justin Fields for Sunday's matchup against Raiders

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears made it official on Friday, listing quarterback Justin Fields as out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The move was not a surprise as Fields couldn't practice this week and backup Tyson Bagent has talked about his preparation to make his first NFL start.

The Bears also ruled offensive lineman Nate Davis out for Sunday with an ankle injury.

Running back Roschon Johnson will be out with a concussion.

The secondary will continue to be thin as safety Jaquan Brisker was listed as questionable and was limited in practice on Friday with a groin injury. Fellow safety Eddie Jackson is also out for Sunday.

The Raiders and Bears are set to kickoff Sunday at noon.