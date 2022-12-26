Watch CBS News
Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium reopen after winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium are all set to reopen Monday, after closing for several days due to the winter storm.

The Field Museum and Shedd Aquarium both closed early on Thursday as a winter storm brought blowing snow and frigid temperatures to the Chicago area. The Adler Planetarium is normally closed on Thursdays.

All three museums remained closed on Friday and Christmas Eve during the weather, and were closed on Christmas Day for the holiday.

They will all reopen Monday for normal business hours.

