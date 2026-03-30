Woman recounts moment her fiancé was shot, killed while sitting inside his Englewood home

A man was shot and killed while sitting inside his own home on Chicago's South Side over the weekend.

His fiancée is describing the moment she realized he had been hit, and the heartbreak left behind.

Antwan Washington, 45, leaves behind five children, and his fiancée said he was simply relaxing in the living room when their home was shot into.

"You'll feel like you could take on the world after speaking to him. He was just a great man," said Jennifer Lacey. "I just feel like I'm in a nightmare and can't wake up."

For Lacey, that nightmare began around 5 a.m. Saturday, when she heard gunshots.

"I heard the shots, not thinking anything of it, thinking it was possibly on 57th on the side of the building, not knowing people were intentionally shooting into my apartment," she said.

Once Lacey got out of bed, she saw the damage from the bullet holes inside the home on May near 57th in the Englewood neighborhood. Then she found Washington in the living room.

"Someone intentionally pulled up to our house and fired 16 shots towards our house, and four shots hit the house, and one hit Antwan in the head. He never got a chance to get up," she said.

Lacey said Washington was having an ordinary morning in his final moments—sitting on the couch, drinking coffee, and watching TV before going to work at Chipotle.

"I tried to alarm him that someone shot up our house, and he didn't wake up," she said.

Police said someone inside a grey sedan fired into the home and was last seen driving north on May Street.

Outside the home, shell casings covered the street. Investigators could be seen taking pictures and collecting evidence as they searched for whoever was responsible.

"I'm just so heartbroken," she said.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help Washington's five children. Lacey said the couple stayed to themselves and never imagined becoming targets.

"Out of all these apartments and homes on the block, why were we targeted?" she asked.

There is a Chicago police pod camera close to where this shooting took place. It's unclear what, if anything, it captured.

So far, no one is in custody.