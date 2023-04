Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly weekend before slow warm up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool for a few days, then slow to warm up.

Today:

Scattered showers. High 48.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 34.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 47.

Back to the 50s for the first few days of next week. Then the 60s return for Thursday and Friday.

