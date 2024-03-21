Suburban Chicago village president calls for school official's resignation over teacher sex scandal

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Bensenville village president is calling for the resignation of the Fenton Community High School District 100, amid a scandal involving sexual abuse allegations against a staff member.

Village President Frank DeSimone wrote that school district Supt. James Ongtenco must resign to help the community heal.

On Monday, the board fired a staff member at Fenton High School who had been accused of having sexual relationships with students dating back years.

On Wednesday night, parents and students crowded into the library at Fenton High School for the district board meeting – complaining that it took too long for the employee to be fired, and calling for more consequences.

The most gut-wrenching testimony came from the young woman who said she is a survivor.

"I pray that none of your daughters have not, and do not, suffer the karma from your atrocious in this predator's behavior," she told the board Wednesday night.

When the board tried to continue to follow the agenda of the meeting, their silence on the allegations was met with anger. After not being able to continue as the crowd raised their voices, the board walked out.

The Bensenville Police Department has the investigation is ongoing.

Simone's full letter to district board of education members is below: