Threats made against suburban Chicago school move classes to E-learning

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Fenton High School in Bensenville will move to E-learning on Friday after threats were made against the school.

Students will utilize Google Meets video conferences throughout the day.

This threat comes the same week a school staff member was fired after inappropriate conduct accusations.

The school has not confirmed if the incidents are connected.

Police documents were leaked on social media, laying out sexual abuse allegations between a high school teacher and students. The staff member was first on administrative leave after the document was leaked.

The school board addressed the leak, but the document has not been confirmed with Bensenville police. The document accuses the staff member of having a sexual relationship with multiple students dating back to at least 2016.