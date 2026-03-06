Watch CBS News
Man charged in connection with death of woman who had taken fentanyl in Zion, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man was charged in connection with the death of a woman who had taken fentanyl in Zion, Illinois, in February. 

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office charged Samuel McClain, 35, with "allegedly selling the fentanyl that contributed to the death of 33-year-old Kayla Robinson." 

Officials said Robinson was found dead inside her home on February 3 in the 2300 block of Elisha Ave. Officials said an autopsy revealed her cause of death was "fentanyl and alprazolam toxicity."

Zion police detectives determined McClain had "interacted with Robison hours before her death with the purpose of selling drugs." 

McClain is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a detention hearing. The state has filed a petition to detain McClain. 

