FEMA deploying to East Palestine 2 weeks after train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - FEMA is deploying to East Palestine two weeks after a train derailed, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Friday night.

In a joint statement, DeWine and FEMA Regional Administrator Thomas Sivak said the state and federal agency have been in "constant contact" and "working together since day one."

FEMA will deploy a senior response official and a regional incident management assistance team, or IMAT, on Saturday to help with ongoing operations like incident coordination and assessments of potential long-term recovery needs.

Earlier Friday, DeWine's office said the air in 500 homes has been sampled and officials haven't found any volatile organic compounds connected to the train derailment.

Testing has shown East Palestine's municipal water is safe to drink, but those who use private wells are still encouraged to use bottled water until their wells are tested.

While officials continue to say that East Palestine's air and water are safe, the state is setting up a medical clinic so residents reporting issues like headaches can get checked out.

Two weeks ago, about 50 train cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in East Palestine near the Pennsylvania border. Vinyl chloride was later released into the air and crews ignited it in a controlled burn, creating a dark cloud of smoke over the village.

Residents who want to get their houses screened and private wells tested can call 330-849-3919.