Ohio opening clinic for East Palestine residents worried about symptoms after train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - While officials continue to say that East Palestine's air and water are safe two weeks after a train derailment, Ohio is setting up a medical clinic so residents reporting issues like headaches can get checked out.

In an update on Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will send federal officials to East Palestine to support the clinic at his request.

"We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried," DeWine said in a press release. "They are asking themselves 'Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?' Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers."

The teams, which the governor's office said will include national experts on the impacts of chemical exposure, will begin seeing patients early next week. The location of the clinic and hours haven't been announced yet but will be posted on the Ohio Emergency Management Agency's website.

The air in 500 homes has been sampled and officials haven't found any volatile organic compounds connected to the train derailment, the governor's office said.

Testing has showed East Palestine's municipal water is safe to drink, but those who use private wells are still encouraged to use bottled water until their wells are tested.

Residents who want to get their houses screened and private wells tested can call 330-849-3919.