West Town's Feld named one of Bon Appetit's best new restaurants for 2025

Feld in Chicago's West Town neighborhood has been named one of Bon Appetit magazine's 20 best new restaurants of 2025.

Feld is the creation of Chef Jake Potanshnick, who has cooked in top kitchens in Japan, Sweden and Germany. The restaurant was an opportunity from him to bring those global techniques home.

The restaurant only serves a tasting menu, and write on their website it is "an experiment in true seasonality, where the menu for each evening is created that morning in response to the produce available that day." The menu is sourced from local farms and producers, including ranchers, fishermen and dairy farmers.

Bon Appetit praises Feld for its ambition, precision and storytelling on its plates.