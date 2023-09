Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot is at $785M

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A $785 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs tonight.

It's the fourth-largest prize in the game's history.

A lucky grand prize winner will have a choice between payments worth $785 million or a lump payment of $367 million.

If you are playing Monday night, your odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.