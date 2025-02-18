Federal workers protest firings of Environmental Protection Agency employees in Chicago

Federal workers braved frigid temperatures in Chicago Tuesday to protest the Valentine's Day firings of workers at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Midwest office.

The terminated workers are worried not only for themselves, but for what the layoffs could mean for the populations they serve.

"Who's going to answer the phone?" said Nyla McCranie, a recently-terminated physical scientist at the U.S. EPA. "My phone is going to be ringing, and no one's going to be there."

McCranie, a Memphis native, said she moved to Chicago in November for her dream job at the U.S. EPA Region 5 office.

She was one of the people who handled calls directly from concerned community members about drinking water issues, soil contamination, and other possible environmental problems.

But on Friday, McCranie's job was taken away.

"I took a half a day to celebrate a family member's birthday, and by the time I went to log onto my computer again, I had no access," she said.

McCranie was one of 388 probationary employees fired on Friday. Probationary employees are able to be fired more easily than tenured employees, but the government must give a written explanation.

"The reason was that I had not 'demonstrated the qualifications determining that my work should continue,'" McCranie said.

Fellow federal workers and local leaders rallied in solidarity with EPA workers in Federal Plaza Tuesday.

"We're going to keep fighting until we win," said U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois).

The EPA Region 5 office — serving Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin — is now at its lowest staffing level since the Reagan administration. In emergencies, Region 5 workers have responded to the Flint, Michigan water crisis; the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio; and even the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

"We are the people that keep your drinking water safe," said Nicole Cantello, President of AFGE Local 704, which represents EPA employees in the Upper Midwest

The EPA said last week's firings helped to align its workforce with President Trump's "energy dominance" policy agenda. The agency also said terminations were based on a "thorough review" of probationary staff, who have worked in their roles for less than two years.

On Tuesday, protesters were joined by former EPA Region 5 administrator Debra Shore, who stepped down last month with the inauguration of President Trump.

Shore believes that civil service is transforming into a system of patronage, "where you have to demonstrate fealty to the king, not your professional knowledge."