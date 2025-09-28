Gov. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Johnson respond after federal agents spotted downtown

Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson are responding after federal agents were reportedly spotted in downtown Chicago on Sunday.

Armed agents were said to have been spotted on Michigan Avenue near Millennium Park and possibly on the Chicago River. It is unclear what prompted their presence or if they've detained anyone.

Earlier on Sunday, President Donald Trump on Truth Social about Chicago with a video clip from Saturday night's interaction between federal agents and protesters in Broadview, Illinois. President Trump said in the post, "Border Patrol will take no nonsense!"

Pritzker, in a statement, said, "The Trump Administration's DHS officers appear to be carrying large weapons around downtown Chicago in camouflage and masks. This is not making anybody safer — it's a show of intimidation, instilling fear in our communities and hurting our businesses. We cannot normalize militarizing American cities and suburbs. Make sure you know your rights and stay alert."

Johnson, in a statement, said he will continue to monitor the situation.

"I am closely monitoring the confirmed reports of federal agents on Michigan Avenue," the mayor said. "While Chicagoans and visitors are enjoying another gorgeous Sunday, they are being intimidated and threatened by masked federal agents flaunting automatic weapons for no apparent reason. This is another brazen provocation from the Trump administration that does nothing to make our city safer."

Alderperson Jessie Fuentes and State Representative Lilian Jiménez also commented, saying that they stand firm on their stance against the presence of agents in the city and "that these theatrics and aggressive posturing are neither welcomed nor condoned."

Johnson said he will release updates as they become available.