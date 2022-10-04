Watch CBS News
FDA recalls more than 20 brands of Brie, Camembert cheese citing listeria outbreak

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese are being recalled because the FDA said they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The cheese was sold between August 1st and September 28th at stores across the United States. You can find the full list, along with pictures of the packages, on the FDA Recall page.

The agency says six illnesses were reported and five people were hospitalized. One of those cases is in Michigan.

