FBI seeking 2 suspects in armored car robbery in Calumet City

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is asking for your help in tracking down two men who robbed an armored car in Calumet City.

The FBI says the robbery happened Monday morning in the Big Lots parking lot near River Oaks Drive and Ring Road.

The suspects were both armed and wearing dark-colored hoodies.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities. 

First published on March 30, 2023 / 8:46 AM

