FBI seek man who robbed bank, attempted to rob another on Chicago's Far North, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – The FBI is looking to identify the suspect who robbed one bank and then attempted to rob another just a day apart on the city's Far North and Southwest Sides.

Around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, the FBI responded to a robbery at the Citibank at 2801 W. Devon Ave. The next day, the same suspect entered and attempted to rob the Chase Bank at 5687 S. Archer Ave.

Authorities said the robber made a demand for money and threatened with violence. No injuries were reported in either incident.

The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 inches tall, with a medium build and medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a puffy North Face jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, white mask, and dark pants. The suspect wore dark-rimmed glasses in the Citibank robbery.

FBI Chicago

Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously.