FBI seek "Bare-Chested Bandit" who committed 3 bank robberies in Chicago Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is asking for the public's help with identifying a man who committed three bank robberies in the Loop.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as the "Bare-Chested Bandit," committed the robberies at two Citibank locations since September.

The latest robbery happened on Monday at the bank located at 100 S. Michigan Ave. The previous two happened at 180 N. Michigan Ave. on Sept. 16, just before 10 a.m., and Sept. 19, just before 2:30 p.m.

In Monday's robbery, the suspect approached a teller and passed a note demanding money. He made a violent threat before getting the money and fleeing the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said it was the first incident in recent years in which they've seen a suspect changing clothes on public transportation.

The suspect is described as a White man between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a dark plaid-patterned jacket, a white shirt with a collar, light-colored jeans, a black hat, mirrored sunglasses with a black frame, and black and white athletic shoes. He also has an armband tattoo on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 and at tips.fbi.gov.