FBI says "potential terrorist attack" thwarted in Michigan, multiple people arrested

FBI Director Kash Patel says a "potential terrorist attack," allegedly targeting Halloween weekend in Michigan, was thwarted by the FBI on Friday morning.

In a social media post, Patel said multiple people were arrested.

A spokesperson for the FBI field office in Detroit told CBS News that FBI agents were in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster on Friday, "conducting law enforcement activities." They did not offer any additional information on the investigation but said there is "no current threat to public safety."

"Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland," Patel wrote.

Sources said the FBI has not shared specific details of the operation with Dearborn city authorities, but city officials were informed a few hours in advance that an operation would be conducted in the neighborhood where it occurred.

The Dearborn Police Department said in a post on Facebook that it's aware that the FBI conducted operations in the city on Friday morning.

"We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time," the police department's post said.

Dearborn borders Detroit, about 7 miles west of downtown. Inkster is a suburb located about 12 miles west of downtown Detroit.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.