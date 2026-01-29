FBI carries out drug trafficking bust on Chicago's West Side, in West Suburbs

FBI agents carried out out drug trafficking takedowns on Chicago's West Side and in the western suburbs early Thursday morning, according to local officials.

FBI agents were seen on the street at 21st and Washtenaw in Little Village, and also carried out operations as far west into the suburbs as Villa Park.

Chicago city officials said the Chicago Police Department and other partners assisted in the FBI's a takedown of a drug trafficking organization and that FBI agents carried out multiple search and arrest warrants on the Near West Side and South Side around 6.m. Thursday. They did not release any further details.

Villa Park police also said they were aware of an assisted in the FBI's work Thursday, saying it was part of a federal criminal investigation that was not related to immigration enforcement.

Villa Park police said their officers only assisted in public safety and maintaining peace and did not assist the FBI with the execution of any of their warrants.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the FBI for more information and are waiting to hear back.