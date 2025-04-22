Watch CBS News
FBI working to identify man wanted in Aurora, Illinois bank robbery

By
Elyssa Kaufman
The FBI is seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted in a bank robbery in Aurora on Monday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the man walked into a Fifth-Third Bank, in the 2900 block of Ogden Avenue around 2:30 a.m, and verbally demanded money. 

He was wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie, and sweatpants with brown work boots. The FBI said the man was carrying a plastic grocery bag at the time of the robbery. 

The FBI did not confirm how much money was taken during the robbery. 

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information is asked to report tips to 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

