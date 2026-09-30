Man charged in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive that killed mother, nursing assistant

A man was charged in a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive late Sunday night that killed a 35-year-old mother and nursing assistant.

Chicago police said 33-year-old Faymond Johnson is facing felony charges of aggravated DUI and reckless homicide.

Chicago police said Sunday night at about 11:21 p.m., Jonshon drove a black SUV south in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Oakwood Boulevard exit. He struck a white car head-on, causing a chain reaction crash that sent the white car into a black coupe.

Johnson was arrested just after midnight Monday, less than an hour after the crash.

The woman killed was identified as 35-year-old Yoketha Brown, a mother who her coworker says had just started her journey to nursing school.

Brown's coworker, Robinique Collins, said Brown spent the past two years working as a certified nursing assistant at Jesse Brown Medical Center.

The two recently celebrated after Collins became a registered nurse.

"I recently just showed her my license of being a registered nurse here in the state of Illinois," Collins said. "She hugged me so tight. That was recently a week and a half ago. So I just never imagined that hug was my last hug from her."

Johnson is expected in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday. A judge will decide whether he will remain in custody while his case moves forward.