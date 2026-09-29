Woman killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive wrong-way crash ID'd as mother, nursing assistant Yoketha Brown

The woman killed in a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive late Sunday night has been identified as a 35-year-old mother and nursing assistant.

Yoketha Brown's coworker told CBS News Chicago she was expecting to see her at work Monday. Now she's processing her death.

"A lot of people found out today, including myself. I've been crying all day," Robinique Collins said.

Collins said Brown had been working at Jesse Brown Medical Center for the past two years as a certified nursing assistant.

"We worked floor pool and it's like we helped other units that are lacking staff and when she finds out I'm at work, she'll come find me. When I find out she's at work, I come find her," she said.

Collins said Brown had just started her journey to nursing school.

"I recently just showed her my license of being a registered nurse here in the state of Illinois," Collins said. "She hugged me so tight. That was recently a week and a half ago. So I just never imagined that hug was my last hug from her."

Chicago police said Sunday night at about 11:21 p.m., a man in black SUV drove south in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Oakwood Boulevard exit. He struck a white car head-on, causing a chain reaction crash that sent the white car into a black coupe.

Brown was driving the white car. She was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she later died.

The other drivers were not hurt. The driver of the black SUV was taken into custody, though police have not yet announced charges.

"I just would like for CPD to come up with a fast approach for that because driving on the opposite side of Lake Shore drive is huge. So, for you to do that and head on and not go anywhere else is just absurd," Collins said.

Collins said Brown was a mother, a daughter and a good friend. She hopes charges will be filed soon.