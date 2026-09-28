Woman dead after wrong-way driver crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A woman is dead after a wrong-way driver caused a three-car crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's South Side late Sunday night.

Police said at 11:21 p.m., a man in a black sport-utility vehicle drove south in the northbound lanes of the Drive near the Oakwood Boulevard exit.

He hit a white car head-on and caused a chain-reaction crash, sending the white car crashing into a black coupe.

The 35-year-old woman in the white car was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The other drivers were not hurt.

The driver of the black SUV was taken into police custody, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Monday morning.