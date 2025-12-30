Father of teen shot, killed in Loop after Tree Lighting ceremony, speaks out ahead of NYE celebrations

It has been over a month since a 14-year-old was shot and killed in the loop after the Millennium Park Tree Lighting ceremony, and still no one has been arrested.

All of this ahead of the New Year's Eve events kicking off on Wednesday night, including the city's first nationally televised celebration on the riverwalk. Chance the Rapper will be headlining Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest for Chicago.

It's an event expected to draw thousands, but city officials are concerned that teens may cause trouble.

The last time this happened, Armani Floyd, 14, lost his life. Photos and videos are some of the only memories his family can look back on now. His picture and name wrapped all around this ornament as his dad celebrated his first Christmas without him this year.

"Brilliant, a 3.7 grade average, a great athlete," said Ulysses Floyd Sr.

He said Armani also gave back to his community by volunteering, planning food giveaways, and participating in violence prevention marches with his dad's non-profit.

When Armani walked out his door on Nov. 21, he said he told him where he was going.

"He just told me I'll be right back, pops. I'm going with a few of my friends, teammates, and, you know, classmates to the tree lighting," Ulysses said.

Hours later, Armani was shot and killed at Adams and Dearborn. The Chicago police released a photo of a man in a purple sweatsuit with a grey jacket as a person of interest.

That man is also seen pointing a gun at a crowd. However, no arrests have been made.

"I'm devastated, discouraged, depressed, can't sleep at night, and I don't want no parents to go through what I am going through," Ulysses said.

"Know where your children are, please know where your children are," said CPD Supt. Larry Snelling.

Snelling sent a message to parents ahead of the city's New Year's Eve celebrations. He emphasized that adults need to know where their kids are and to check in with them.

Ulysses said he did that the night Armani was killed — showing a text message to Armani saying, "Time to come home."

"I did everything I was supposed to, and I called him and texted him not knowing he had been shot," he said.

Ulysses said he found out about the shooting by watching the news and learned Armani was shot when a friend called. He said he does not know who the person of interest is, but says they stole Armani's potential and cut his life short.

"I really want to know – what happened to my son?" he said

Eight other teens were also shot that night. As of Tuesday night, there are still no arrests in those shootings either. There is still $15,000 in rewards being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

As for New Year's Eve downtown, the curfew will be enforced for anyone under the age of 18. They must be accompanied by an adult past 10 p.m.