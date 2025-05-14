St. Sabina pastor Fr. Michael Pfleger celebrating 50 years as a priest

Fr. Michael Pfleger, the longtime pastor of St. Sabina Church on the South Side of Chicago, is celebrating 50 years as a priest on Wednesday.

Pfleger began his ministry in 1975. Earlier this week, he recalled how Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to Marquette Park in the summer of 1966 inspired his own fight for social justice. It was defining moment in his life.

"What I saw was all this racial stuff, this screaming, throwing of bottles and cans," he said. "It was just, I never saw hatred like this in my life, but what was worse to me is I saw people there that I knew; parents of some of my classmates. I saw people that lived in my neighborhood, some people who went to the church I went to, and I'd never seen this side of them."

Pfleger said when he finally reached where King was marching, he didn't realize that King had already been hit by a thrown rock.

"To see his not being moved by all this hate, and this name-calling, and throwing stuff; and never responding to that, but just keeps saying, 'We're brothers and sisters. We have to learn to live together.' And I left that day, consciously remember to this day, riding home on my bike thinking, 'Either this man is crazy, or he has some kind of power I want to know about,'" Pfleger said.

After seeing King in Chicago in 1966, Pfleger said he became "obsessed with him, to be honest with you."

"I wanted to be involved in the civil rights movement, and I began to read everything Dr. King had read up to 1966," he said. "And one of the things that struck me about him was everything he did was rooted in his faith; that he was a man of God, he was pastor, he was a preacher. His faith is what dictated him."

St. Sabina is holding a day of blessing on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the church parking lot.

It will include a gun buyback program. A food giveaway starts at noon, when the church plans to hand out 400 boxes of food.

A kids' carnival runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with games, food, music, bounce houses and even a petting zoo.