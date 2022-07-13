Watch CBS News
Father charged with drowning three children in Round Lake Beach due in court Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A round lake beach man accused of killing his three young children is expected in court Wednesday. 

Jason Karles, 35, faces three murder charges after police say he confessed to drowning his children last month.

Prosecutors want him held without bail.

CBS 2 learned the mother found the children dead on a bed.   

Investigators believe Karles was seeking revenge against his estranged wife. 

Karels also left a note saying, "If I can't have them neither can you." Prosecutors say Karels was referring to the children in his letter. Karels was assigned a public defender at the hearing. 

The couple was in the middle of a divorce when the children were killed.

Karles' bond is currently set for $10million.

