Man fatally stabbed by group on Chicago's Southwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man was stabbed to death by a group in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Wednesday night, according to Chicago police. 

According to the Chicago Department, a 23-year-old man got into a fight with a woman he knew in the 4300 block of South California Avenue just after 11:15 p.m.

Chicago police said that's when the group the man was with started attacking him. During the attack, someone in the group stabbed the man with a sharp object. 

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim's identity is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

