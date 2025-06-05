Man fatally stabbed by group on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was stabbed to death by a group in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Wednesday night, according to Chicago police.

According to the Chicago Department, a 23-year-old man got into a fight with a woman he knew in the 4300 block of South California Avenue just after 11:15 p.m.

Chicago police said that's when the group the man was with started attacking him. During the attack, someone in the group stabbed the man with a sharp object.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim's identity is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.