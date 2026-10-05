Family of man shot to death at South Side gas station speak out

The family of a young man killed at a South Side gas station last month is speaking out, asking why two gunmen targeted him.

Naseem Stevens, 26, had so much going for him and was expecting his first child.

His family is preparing to bury him after they say gunmen targeted him, leaving a huge void and so many questions about his murder.

On Sept. 25, Stevens life was cut short while at a gas station at 75th and Cottage Grove in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

"We've lived in that neighborhood for 36 years. My mom still lives in that neighborhood."

Which is why his aunt says Naseem never feared going inside. She said that he's very familiar with that gas station.

Not to mention, it was only 7 p.m. when Chicago police said the suspects jumped out with huge guns. They went straight to Naseem's car and fired into the driver's window.

"I believe my nephew was still in the gas station when the individual shot inside of my nephew's car because his windows is completely blacked out, so you can't really know if he's in the car or not."

After shooting the vehicle, they spotted her nephew. he jumped into the car to get away but crashed moments later. Naseem succumbed to his injuries.

Police released the surveillance, hoping someone would recognize the killers. Naseem's aunt said she did not watch the video for her mental health.

"His demise was so gruesome, it has left all of us extremely devastated," she said.

Hakeemah Williams says Stevens worked in construction with family, was expecting his first child and was not "in the streets"

"That's not what he was into. He was a South Shore Drill Team alum. He was working, he was focused on his family that he was building," he said. "I just don't understand why they targeted him."

It's the looming question for the family and one detectives are searching for too. Based on the type of weapon the suspects had, she says everyone, not just her family, should be concerned.

"Why would you need a Army, a military-grade firearm on the streets? Like, what are you protecting yourself from?"

The family started this GoFundMe to help with the unexpected burial and to help his unborn child. As they grieve, they're waiting for an arrest.

"Would give us solace and peace, because he deserves that justice."

Anyone who may recognize the suspects in the surveillance video is asked to contact police.