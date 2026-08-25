Man shot, killed during robbery at gas station in Brighton Park

A man was shot and killed during a gas station robbery in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said just before 3 a.m., a group armed with handguns entered the Thorntons gas station off the Stevenson Expressway in the 3400 block of South California Avenue and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said as the group left with cash, shots were fired at a 36-year-old man.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.