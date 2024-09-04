Employees among 3 people shot at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot at a gas station in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

Around 10 p.m., police said four men were chasing a 25-year-old man when two of them fired shots and continued into the Thortons gas station, in the 3400 block of California Avenue.

The 25-year-old man and one employee were taken to local hospitals in critical condition with gunshot wounds. The other employee is expected to recover from their physical injuries.

Police are searching for the suspects.