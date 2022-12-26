Watch CBS News
Local News

Mother and child dead in Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa; teen hospitalized

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and child are dead, and a teenage boy is in the hospital, after a fire in the early morning on Christmas Eve in far LaSalle County.

Around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Ottawa firefighters responded to a report of people trapped in a fire in a two-unit apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street, according to the Ottawa Fire Department.

When crews arrived on the scene, they spotted flames coming from a window on the northwest corner of the building. Both the kitchen and living room were on fire, and during a search of the apartment, firefighters found a mother and child unresponsive in a bedroom.

The mother and child were taken to OSF St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names and ages have not yet been released.

A teenage boy who escaped the home on his own was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth's to be treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Ottawa Fire Department officials said it appeared to be accidental.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 1:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.