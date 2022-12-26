Mother and child dead in Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa; teen hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and child are dead, and a teenage boy is in the hospital, after a fire in the early morning on Christmas Eve in far LaSalle County.

Around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Ottawa firefighters responded to a report of people trapped in a fire in a two-unit apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street, according to the Ottawa Fire Department.

When crews arrived on the scene, they spotted flames coming from a window on the northwest corner of the building. Both the kitchen and living room were on fire, and during a search of the apartment, firefighters found a mother and child unresponsive in a bedroom.

The mother and child were taken to OSF St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names and ages have not yet been released.

A teenage boy who escaped the home on his own was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth's to be treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Ottawa Fire Department officials said it appeared to be accidental.