Man dies after Norwood Park house fire

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died after a fire Thursday evening in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The fire broke out around 5:40 p.m. in a two-and-a-half-story house at 7731 W. Balmoral Ave.

The Fire Department said one adult was rescued and was being treated by the paramedics. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed a 57-year-old man later was pronounced dead.

Further details were not immediately released.

Firefighters planned to return to the neighborhood Friday morning to pass out free smoke detectors and fire safety materials, standard practice for the Fire Department after a fatal fire.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 8:23 PM

