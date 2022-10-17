Watch CBS News
Man dead, woman rescued from Cicero house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 82-year-old woman was rescued from a house fire in west suburban Cicero overnight, but a man believed to be her son is dead.

The fire started after midnight on 53rd Avenue near 31st Street, according to a Cicero town spokesman.

Cicero firefighters safely escorted an 82-year-old woman out of the home, but a 63-year-old man believed to be her son died in the fire. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified him as Dale Frost.

He was watching TV in the front room, and it appears the fire started in the basement under that room, according to a Cicero spokesman.

The family also has five cats, three of which have been rescued, but two are missing and suspected to have died in the fire.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it is believed to have started as the result of a burning candle.

